There is just one to take note of on the agenda today, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0800 mark, which continues to be a key point of interest for the pair this week. The 200-day moving average at 1.0807 adds a technical layer to the expiries as well, so we could just see more pushing and pulling in and around the region as buyers look to try and build on yesterday's bounce back above the key level.

Besides that, there are some big ones for USD/JPY at 147.00 and AUD/USD at 0.6400. However, given the lack of market appetite, we might not see those expiries be of much significance on the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.