Just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold. That being for EUR/USD at 1.0195-00 and the expiries are likely to act as a price cap alongside the 100 and 200-hour moving averages - seen at 1.0198-12 respectively at the moment.

Besides that, there isn't anything else significant on the board for today. But there will be bigger ones to navigate in the days ahead with the US jobs report also in focus on Friday.

