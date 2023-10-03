There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0495 which sits near the broken barrier of 1.0500. That should help to keep any upside push more limited on the day and allow for sellers to lean on that to keep the downside momentum going.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 150.00 which could play a small part in holding a break of the figure level for now. But in the case of USD/JPY, I would say it is more of a psychological warfare right now as buyers are really trying their hardest to break above the 150.00 mark without spooking Japanese authorities into intervening and hammering them down.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.