The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0860, though the level doesn't really hold much technical significance. Trading sentiment will still largely rely on the bond market and overall risk mood but all else being equal, the expiries could act as a slight magnet to price action before rolling off later in the day.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 147.00, which also doesn't offer any technical significance. As such, it could act as a bit of a lid to price action but if we do actually see price climb it will likely be off the back of higher yields. In that instance, the 100-day moving average at 147.22 currently matters a lot more to trading sentiment.

