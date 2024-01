There are no major expiries to take note of for the day. In any case, trading sentiment will revolve heavily on the US jobs report as that will be the key driver for market players before the weekend. There is a slight leaning towards a reversal of the price action in the last two months so far this week, so we'll see if that can continue into the weekly close later today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.