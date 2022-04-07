The focus on the expiries today will be for EUR/USD, as the pair has quite a number of large ones centered around 1.0900 through to 1.0935. That may see price action be more sticky around the region considering the size that is in play (roughly €6 billion). As such, we may see price get caught around current levels barring any major headline developments during the session.

Besides that, there aren't any other notable ones on the board among other major currency pairs for today.

