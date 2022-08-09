There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for EUR/USD are likely to keep price action more sticky and anchored around current levels, as traders are also seeing little appetite so far today amid the narrow ranges. It's one of those summer lull kind of days in Europe and that should see price action hold near 1.0200 as such.

Meanwhile, the one for USD/JPY isn't too significant despite the size as the pair continues to keep below 135.00 in general currently. The figure level remains the critical resistance point to watch for any notable moves in the pair.

As for the one for USD/CAD at 1.2900, it also doesn't hold too much technical significance as the pair is mired between its 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 1.2851 and 1.2874 at the moment.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.