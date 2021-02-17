An early preview of the next RBA monetary policy meeting (and beyond)

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet March 2 2021.

I posted on Monday:

Westpac have posted some early thoughts also, in summary the bank expects no change to policy at the March meeting:

the Board is currently comfortable with its policy mix

Decisions around a further extension of the bond buying program; the continuation of the Yield Curve Control policy; and the Term Funding Facility (TFF) will be made later in the year.

Westpac expects that the bond buying program will be extended beyond October; Yield Curve Control will be maintained through 2021; but the TFF will be largely scaled back after June.

More:

extension of the first two programs will be determined by progress on inflation; wages; and employment

bank liquidity will be the key factor for the TFF

We expect progress on inflation and wages to be particularly slow. On the other hand the Minutes assessed that there had been no signs of deterioration of funding and credit conditions in the financial system

RBA Governor Lowe







