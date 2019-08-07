Another bank expects further easing from the RBNZ, and a lower NZD

Snippets from UBS comments on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate cut and what is still to come
RBNZ ... board decided to move by a larger amount & quicker than suggested by the staff projections for the OCR over the next two years. This is the 2nd time the RBNZ board have pulled forward easing: the 25bps easing in May was earlier than the staff forecasts had recommended; and today's easing has pulled forward the 1% OCR from H1'20.
the board has demonstrated that it is more dovish (and more aggressive) than the staff
If the macro backdrop continues to weaken, the behaviour of the RBNZ board suggests that it will ease early and by more than the market expects.