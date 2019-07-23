ANZ on that RBNZ QE news … "should help take a bit of the heat out of the NZD"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand news that cut some points out of the New Zealand dollar is here:  

ANZ responding quickly:
"The announcement shows that the N.Z. economy is no longer immune to unconventional policy" 
 "This should help take a bit of the heat out of the NZD, which has lacked much RBNZ direction of late" 

ANZ are forecasting NZ/US to 0.61 by year end
  • Says RBNZ "cuts we expect will weigh on the N.Z.-U.S. rate differential:" 
  • ANZ expect that the RBNZ will "keep up" with the Fed's rate cuts
---

NZD/USD steadying a little …. dunno if it can hold once Asia / Europe US gets their teeth into this news:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand dollar


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose