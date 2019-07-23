ANZ on that RBNZ QE news … "should help take a bit of the heat out of the NZD"

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand news that cut some points out of the New Zealand dollar is here:

ANZ responding quickly:

"The announcement shows that the N.Z. economy is no longer immune to unconventional policy"

"This should help take a bit of the heat out of the NZD, which has lacked much RBNZ direction of late"





ANZ are forecasting NZ/US to 0.61 by year end

Says RBNZ "cuts we expect will weigh on the N.Z.-U.S. rate differential:"

ANZ expect that the RBNZ will "keep up" with the Fed's rate cuts

---





NZD/USD steadying a little …. dunno if it can hold once Asia / Europe US gets their teeth into this news:














