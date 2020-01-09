Bank of Canada Poloz: potential downside risks of trade have eased on US/China deal

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Canada Poloz speaking at Fireside chat

  • It seems potential downside risks of the trade disputes have eased as US China approach a deal
  • Fact that many stock markets have been posting record highs suggest markets are taking relatively positive view of prospects for corporate earnings despite uncertainty
  • Bank has seen recent improvement in evolution of global trade policy, remains to be seen whether this improvement will lead to recovery and investment
  • USMCA trade packets close to ratification, which will remove big sources of uncertainty for many Canadian firms: US/ China have agreed to stop raising tariffs
  • Perhaps lesson is never ignore what markets are telling you but keep in mind they are prone to exaggerations
  • BOC is watching for signs that adverse impact of trade disputes are being felt beyond directly affected export sectors; most recent data in this regard have been mixed
  • Will be watched to see how much of recent moderation in labor market strength persists
  • Should housing rebound continue, we will be looking for signs of froth in major housing markets; says fundamental demand for housing appears to be outpacing ability to build new homes
  • In period of low rates and flat yield curves we may see more frequent yield curve inversion's that indicate slowdowns rather than recessions

