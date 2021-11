A super-quick preview of the BoE MPC decision due Thursday at 1200 GMT.

Governor Bailey press conference will follow at 1230 GMT

Bloomberg's survey of what is expected could not be more evenly spilt

45 analysts surveyed

23 are projecting no change to rates

while 22 are forecasting a 15bps hike to 0.25%

I'll have more to come on this, for now check this out!