Bank of France's Villeroy: Economic recession is behind us

Comments by Bank of France governor, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

2021 French economic growth should be at least 5% This comes as the central bank estimates that the French economy will avoid a double-dip recession with steadier activity leading to "slight growth" in Q1.





I would argue that a double-dip recession or not, the focus isn't so much on how things are shaping up in Q1 but rather how much can the euro area economy pick up in 2H 2021 - especially going into the summer months.





The vaccine rollout and economic reopenings are the more important factors right now.



