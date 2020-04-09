Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says will not hesitate to add easing if necessary

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

BOJ Gov Kuroda speech text released by the Bank

  • global economic outlook highly uncertain
  • spread of coronavirus is having a severe impact on japan's economy via exports, output, inbound tourism and slump in consumption
  • uncertainty on Japan's economic outlook is extremely high
  • investors' risk sentiment has soured, markets have destabilised rapidly
  • market tensions have eased somewhat but markets remain jittery
  • Japan's financial system maintaining soundness as a whole but corporate funding strains worsening
  • BOJ will conduct CP, corporate-bond buying operations to ensure corporate funding is smooth
  • BOJ won't hesitate to take additional easing steps as needed with close eye on impact of pandemic on economy
  • BOJ will keep in place system to continue to maintain financial functions, smooth fund settlement
Yen is a few ticks weaker. It should be zero surprise that Kuroda reiterates his commitment to easy policy. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose