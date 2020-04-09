Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says will not hesitate to add easing if necessary

global economic outlook highly uncertain

spread of coronavirus is having a severe impact on japan's economy via exports, output, inbound tourism and slump in consumption

uncertainty on Japan's economic outlook is extremely high

investors' risk sentiment has soured, markets have destabilised rapidly

market tensions have eased somewhat but markets remain jittery

Japan's financial system maintaining soundness as a whole but corporate funding strains worsening

BOJ will conduct CP, corporate-bond buying operations to ensure corporate funding is smooth

BOJ won't hesitate to take additional easing steps as needed with close eye on impact of pandemic on economy

BOJ will keep in place system to continue to maintain financial functions, smooth fund settlement

Yen is a few ticks weaker. It should be zero surprise that Kuroda reiterates his commitment to easy policy.