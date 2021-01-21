Bank of Japan maintains policy at -0.1%

Bank of Japan decision for January 2021

Will take additional leading steps without hesitation as needed with an eye on the pandemic



exports are likely to slow place of increase but rising broadly thereafter



maintains policy balance rate at -0.1%



maintained GDP yield target at about 0%



sees fiscal year 2020 (end of March) at -5.6% vs. -5.5% previously



downgrades current economic assessment



sees fiscal year 2020 core CPI at -0.5% vs. -0.6% previously



sees fiscal year 2021 GDP forecast at 3.9% vs. 3.6% previously



sees fiscal year 2021 core CPI 0.5% vs. 0.4% previously



Japan's economy is likely to follow improving trend



sees 2022 GDP forecast 1.8% vs. 1.6% previously



she's extremely high uncertainty over virus impact on economy



decide to extend its funding program by one year



says that risks are tilted to the downside for economic, price outlook



Japan's economy has picked up as a trend



Bank of Japan decision was at 7-1 majority vote



The bank will purchase necessary amount of Japanese bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10 year JGB yields will remain at around 0%



the bank will actively purchase exchange traded funds and Japan real estate investment trusts for the time being so that there amounts outstanding increase at an annual pace is with the upper limit of about ¥12 trillion and about ¥180 billion respectively



as for CP and corporate bonds, the bank will maintain their amounts outstanding at about ¥2 trillion and about ¥3 trillion respectively



the bank will continue with Q QED with the yield curve control aiming to achieve the price stability target of 2%



the bank will continue expanding the monetary base until the year on year rate of increase in observed consumer price index less fresh food exceeds 2%



BOJ's quarterly report:

