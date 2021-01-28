Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the January meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The minutes of this meeting will be out in around 7.5 weeks (March 24), the summary is a good guide to what was discusses.

The Bank remained on hold at this meeting, with a policy review due in March.

Headlines via Reuters 
  • BoJ must strengthen easing stance as risk of deflation has heightened further
  • One board member said the Bank should consider anew the cumulative effects of easy policy on matters such as financial intermediation, market functioning.
  • must consider how to balance the effects and side-effects of its policy

