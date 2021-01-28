Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the January meeting

The minutes of this meeting will be out in around 7.5 weeks (March 24), the summary is a good guide to what was discusses.

The Bank remained on hold at this meeting, with a policy review due in March.





Headlines via Reuters

BoJ must strengthen easing stance as risk of deflation has heightened further

One board member said the Bank should consider anew the cumulative effects of easy policy on matters such as financial intermediation, market functioning.

must consider how to balance the effects and side-effects of its policy



