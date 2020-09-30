Barkin: Fed guidance will be 'particularly powerful' as economy comes back

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

He has a point

At some point we're going to get a vaccine and the economy will be largely back to 'normal'. At the same time, I don't see governments rapidly pulling back spending.

So that tees up a strong recovery at some point down the road. I think it will be bumpy in Q4 and in H1 of 2021 but in 2022 the economy should start to get its legs. I think we'll see inflation start to accelerate then but if the Fed keeps its word then there will be no rate hikes on the horizon. That would set up a powerful paradigm.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose