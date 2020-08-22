Big week ahead, the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium (Powell will speak)

Jackson Hole is the focus, its a virtual meeting so there will be no back-room deals (or poker games).

Earlier previews of the event:

The theme of the symposium is:

Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy.



Thus, the focus is a long-term view, out ten years.





A couple of key times:

The full agenda will be released at 8pm NY time on Wednesday (0000GMT as the clock ticks to Thursday) And Fed Chair Powell will speak at 9.10am NY time Thursday (1310GMT)

There will be further previews posted as we get closer to the event in the week to come.





As an aside, Thursday is a big day for Trump also, he'll be receiving the presidential nomination from the Republican Convention.

See ya Thursday, buddy! See ya Thursday, buddy!







