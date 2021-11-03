BlackRock's Rieder said he expects the Fed will begin raising rates in September 2022

Rick Rieder is BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Head of the Fundamental Fixed Income business, and Head of the Global Allocation Investment Team.

His forecast of a Fed rate hike in Sep or '22 came in an interview with CNBC.





As for the FOMC meeting today, come remarks from Reider:

"My sense is the word 'transitory' has left the station. I would be shocked if we heard that word come up again"

"I think it's the hottest job market since World War I,"

"We had the highest [employment cost index] print since 2004. The wages are accelerating dramatically, and I think the Fed is behind the curve. I think they need to open the window to raise rates."

does not expect the Fed or Powell, in his post-meeting briefing, to discuss raising the federal funds rates







