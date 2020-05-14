BOC Poloz: Strong financial system will help Canada emerge in good shape
Poloz and Wilkins hold virtual press conference
- strong financial system will help Canada emerging good shape
- policy response will lay the foundation for recovery
- BOC programs designed to expand with virus impact
- considerable uncertainty over pandemic, it economic impacts
- truly historic fiscal response helping mitigate shock
- if they were to be a 2nd wave of economic fallout, we would need another scenario
- best case scenario remains within reach
- we are headed for a different kind of normal where there would be a reasonable return to economic activity in quarter 3
- Bank of Canada's Wilkins said that the Bank of Canada is not planning to increase the size of its corporate bond purchases
- glimmers of energy pricing is recovering
- markets are functioning well right now and will continue to do so because we will ensure they do
- there will of course be business failures through this
- governments response to incredible job of offsetting shock
The press conference today is the last for Gov. Poloz.
Best of luck, health and good fortune to the outgoing Governor.
