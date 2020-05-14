BOC Poloz: Strong financial system will help Canada emerge in good shape

Poloz and Wilkins hold virtual press conference

strong financial system will help Canada emerging good shape



policy response will lay the foundation for recovery



BOC programs designed to expand with virus impact

considerable uncertainty over pandemic, it economic impacts

truly historic fiscal response helping mitigate shock



if they were to be a 2nd wave of economic fallout, we would need another scenario



best case scenario remains within reach



we are headed for a different kind of normal where there would be a reasonable return to economic activity in quarter 3



Bank of Canada's Wilkins said that the Bank of Canada is not planning to increase the size of its corporate bond purchases

glimmers of energy pricing is recovering



markets are functioning well right now and will continue to do so because we will ensure they do



there will of course be business failures through this



governments response to incredible job of offsetting shock

The press conference today is the last for Gov. Poloz.





Best of luck, health and good fortune to the outgoing Governor.













