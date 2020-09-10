Macklem Q&A: CAD strength is something we will certainly consider
Macklem answers questions after his speech:
- We've seen a broad-based depreciation of the US dollar recently
- Canadian dollar has appreciated a little bit less than others
- We will be taking into account any movements in the loonie in our assessment of how much stimulus is needed
- We will be continuing to adjust our quantitative easing program to deliver on mandate
- Expects pace of housing activity growth to moderate going forward as pent up demand is worked off
- It's premature to talk about exiting stimulus programs
Lagarde faced similar questions about the currency today and used rhetoric like 'watching closely'. Macklem was more lazier-faire on the currency but expectations coming in were different.