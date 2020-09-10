Macklem Q&A: CAD strength is something we will certainly consider

We've seen a broad-based depreciation of the US dollar recently



Canadian dollar has appreciated a little bit less than others



We will be taking into account any movements in the loonie in our assessment of how much stimulus is needed

We will be continuing to adjust our quantitative easing program to deliver on mandate

Expects pace of housing activity growth to moderate going forward as pent up demand is worked off

It's premature to talk about exiting stimulus programs



Lagarde faced similar questions about the currency today and used rhetoric like 'watching closely'. Macklem was more lazier-faire on the currency but expectations coming in were different.

