Macklem Q&A: CAD strength is something we will certainly consider

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Macklem answers questions after his speech:

  • We've seen a broad-based depreciation of the US dollar recently
  • Canadian dollar has appreciated a little bit less than others
  • We will be taking into account any movements in the loonie in our assessment of how much stimulus is needed
  • We will be continuing to adjust our quantitative easing program to deliver on mandate
  • Expects pace of housing activity growth to moderate going forward as pent up demand is worked off
  • It's premature to talk about exiting stimulus programs
Lagarde faced similar questions about the currency today and used rhetoric like 'watching closely'. Macklem was more lazier-faire on the currency but expectations coming in were different.

