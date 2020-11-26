BoC's Wilkins comments now - says the 2% inflation target remains very relevant
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins
- the bounce back in real estate has been sharp and aggressive,m driven by pent-up demand
- does not see a lot of speculation in housing
Macklem chiming in again:
- its possible that consumer spending could be greater than expected if there is a vaccine and economy could recover faster than forecast
- premature to provide insight on mandate review
Wilkins is appearing before a parliamentary committee with Governor Macklem, earlier comments: