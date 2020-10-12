BOE Bailey: We think risks are all on the downside

BOE's Bailey is speaking on a virtual webinar and says:

We think risks are all on the downside.

On negative rates don't know precisely how quickly they could be implemented



answer depends on responses from banks to BOE consultation



we are not thinking about them in terms of the policy decision now



we are asking banks if negative rates would be sensible to have in toolbox



The GBPUSD moved up to test the 50% midpoint of the move down from the September 1 high at 1.30777. The high price reached 1.3082 before rotating back to the downside. The pair currently trades at 1.30624. It would take a move back above the 50% retracement (and stay above) to give buyers more confidence.