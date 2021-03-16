BOE's Bailey: BOE will continue bond purchases in 2021

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, cited by Reuters

  • Sees 12% fall in UK Q1 GDP as compared to 2019
  • Down 4% as compared to 2020
  • UK inflation will remain below 2% threshold
  • But will initially flare in the short-term due to support measures
Nothing out of the ordinary here ahead of the BOE policy meeting later this week. I would say that his comments yesterday here were more substantial as they reflected more optimism, which could be the case on Thursday as well.

That said, expect Bailey & co. to reiterate two-way risks to the economy and that negative rates are still an option but not in the works for the time being.

