BOE's Haldane: UK economy surpassed expectations in Q3

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane


  • Economic prospects for Q4 are very uncertain
  • Economic activity very likely to be below levels at the start of the year
  • Economic prospects next year are perhaps materially brighter than a few weeks ago
  • The potential macro-economic benefits of easing the zero lower bound constraint appears to be significant
  • However, the costs require thorough exploration
  • Full speech
He provided a caveat by saying that whatever he mentioned on easing the zero lower bound i.e. negative rates, are just part of a discussion and carries no implications for short-term policy decision making. But at least it's good to know where he stands.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose