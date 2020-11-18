BOE's Haldane: UK economy surpassed expectations in Q3

Comments by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane





Economic prospects for Q4 are very uncertain

Economic activity very likely to be below levels at the start of the year

Economic prospects next year are perhaps materially brighter than a few weeks ago

The potential macro-economic benefits of easing the zero lower bound constraint appears to be significant

However, the costs require thorough exploration

Full speech

He provided a caveat by saying that whatever he mentioned on easing the zero lower bound i.e. negative rates, are just part of a discussion and carries no implications for short-term policy decision making. But at least it's good to know where he stands.



