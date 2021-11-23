BOE's Haskel: Prospective rate hike from 'emergency level' is not a bug, but a feature

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOE policymaker, Jonathan Haskel

  • Very low interest rates are unusual, a response to the pandemic
  • Gradual increase in rates would be a return to normal
  • It would show the UK economy is returning to strength
  • Expects much variation in inflation to be transitory
  • Latest data indicates a tight labour market, putting upward pressure on wages
  • But inflation from higher wages need to be matched with productivity
  • So the BOE has to be vigilant on that matter

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose