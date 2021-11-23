BOE's Haskel: Prospective rate hike from 'emergency level' is not a bug, but a feature
Remarks by BOE policymaker, Jonathan Haskel
- Very low interest rates are unusual, a response to the pandemic
- Gradual increase in rates would be a return to normal
- It would show the UK economy is returning to strength
- Expects much variation in inflation to be transitory
- Latest data indicates a tight labour market, putting upward pressure on wages
- But inflation from higher wages need to be matched with productivity
- So the BOE has to be vigilant on that matter