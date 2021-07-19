BOE's Haskel: Tight policy isn't the right policy for now

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOE policymaker, Jonathan Haskel

  • That is the case for the foreseeable future
  • Immense support might have helped economy avoid deep scarring
  • Risk of preemptive monetary tightening continues to outweigh the risk of temporary period of above-target inflation
The last line pretty much tells us where he stands and that somewhat contrasts with the remarks by Saunders last week here. That said, he may be angling towards watering down rate hike expectations rather than shooting down tapering so there's that.

