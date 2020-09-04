BOE's Saunders: I am not theologically opposed to negative rates

Further comments by Saunders





BOE did not discuss negative rates in August meeting

Review of negative rates is not finished

Review will look at indirect effects on banks, lending

An interesting choice of word there by Saunders i.e. 'theologically' in the sense that his central bank beliefs does not exclude pursuing negative rates as an option at least.





I reckon even if they had strong reasons not to go there in the past, that may have changed considering the economic circumstances over the past six months.





Once again, this just adds more to the narrative that the BOE is almost likely to pursue this option down the road - especially once the economy shows more signs of cracking.



