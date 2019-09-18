BOF's Villeroy: French economy is holding up quite well
Bank of France governor and ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau is speaking to local radio
- Risks are rising for the French economy
- Low rates are here for a long time
- Don't believe that we are heading for a recession
One of the saving graces for the France is that their economy relies much more heavily on services than it does on manufacturing. As such, you can see the contrast in the economic performance when you compare it to Germany (which is the opposite):