BOF's Villeroy: French economy is holding up quite well

Bank of France governor and ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau is speaking to local radio

Risks are rising for the French economy

Low rates are here for a long time

Don't believe that we are heading for a recession

One of the saving graces for the France is that their economy relies much more heavily on services than it does on manufacturing. As such, you can see the contrast in the economic performance when you compare it to Germany (which is the opposite):







