BOJ could consider tweaking forward guidance later this year - report

Adding that 'any such tweak would be a sign that the BOJ is stepping back from the likelihood of expanding stimulus any time soon'.





If you ask me, I think this is a bit premature. The BOJ is in no position to tweak its policy language and I highly doubt the market would buy into the story here.





It is something similar to a foregone conclusion that the BOJ is trapped where it is right now and with inflation still nowhere near the 2% target, they have little room to play around with or risk falling back into the deflation pit.





If anything, I would expect BOJ officials to refute the report above, just to put to bed any thoughts of the yen potentially strengthening.





Citing sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking, the report says that some in the BOJ see scope for tweaking its rate guidance this year, as they consider watering down its commitment to keep or cut rates should pessimism over the global outlook continues to recede.