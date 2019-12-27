BOJ December meeting summary - appropriate to maintain policy, not increase easing

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the December meeting

appropriate to maintain current policy as momentum for hitting price goal not heightening further

must look at side-effects of policy while maintaining current monetary easing

we haven't emerged from situation where BOJ must not hold any pre-set idea on policy as high uncertainty remains on global economic outlook

BOJ must continue to examine feasibility of additional easing, prepare for next recession as among risk scenarios

BOJ expanded QQE after sales tax hike in 2014, might need to ramp up stimulus again depending on consumption trend

Making BOJ's price target a range, as proposed by IMF, could weaken BOJ's commitment to achieving price target

interest rates appear to be rising recently, which could mean current policy may be insufficient in stimulating economy

BOJ must modify its forward guidance on rates, bind it more strongly, specifically to BOJ's price target

must be mindful of demerits of BOJ's policy, impact on financial intermediation Tokyo

I don't see anything surprising form this lot. Policy was kept on hold at the Dec. meeting, but the BOJ not ruling out moves in the future.











