BOJ, FSA, MOF officials said to have met today to discuss on global markets

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

I reckon it is probably the year-in-review kind of thing

There is little going on in markets at the moment to suggest that they're meeting up to discuss anything major - especially when the yen is not seen strengthening all too much.

I reckon they can breathe a sigh of relief that US and China have managed to strike a trade deal. Otherwise, they would have a real headache to deal with on the fallout as markets rush to haven assets in response.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose