BOJ, FSA, MOF officials said to have met today to discuss on global markets
I reckon it is probably the year-in-review kind of thingThere is little going on in markets at the moment to suggest that they're meeting up to discuss anything major - especially when the yen is not seen strengthening all too much.
I reckon they can breathe a sigh of relief that US and China have managed to strike a trade deal. Otherwise, they would have a real headache to deal with on the fallout as markets rush to haven assets in response.