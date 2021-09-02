BOJ Kataoka says Japan's economic recovery is not fast enough

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Kataoka is consistent in his calls for more easing of policy.

BOJ will ease further without hesitation if needed

my personal view is that the BOJ should aggressively buy bonds, push down yields to prop up capex, investment in growth areas

BOJ must strengthen forward guidance on interest rate targets

Japan's economy heading toward recovery but not fast enough

Japan's economy likely to recover as a trend

risks to Japan's economic outlook skewed to downside

downside risk to consumption heightening

exports likely to increase as a trend for time being

downward pressure on Japan prices easing but inflation far from accelerating toward BOJ's 2% target

Japan's economy lacking momentum to push up inflation toward 2% target







