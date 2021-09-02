BOJ Kataoka says Japan's economic recovery is not fast enough

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Kataoka is consistent in his calls for more easing of policy. 

  •  BOJ will ease further without hesitation if needed
  • my personal view is that the BOJ should aggressively buy bonds, push down yields to prop up capex, investment in growth areas
  • BOJ must strengthen forward guidance on interest rate targets
  • Japan's economy heading toward recovery but not fast enough
  • Japan's economy likely to recover as a trend
  • risks to Japan's economic outlook skewed to downside
  • downside risk to consumption heightening
  • exports likely to increase as a trend for time being
  • downward pressure on Japan prices easing but inflation far from accelerating toward BOJ's 2% target
  • Japan's economy lacking momentum to push up inflation toward 2% target



 more to come  

