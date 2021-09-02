BOJ Kataoka says Japan's economic recovery is not fast enough
Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Kataoka is consistent in his calls for more easing of policy.
- BOJ will ease further without hesitation if needed
- my personal view is that the BOJ should aggressively buy bonds, push down yields to prop up capex, investment in growth areas
- BOJ must strengthen forward guidance on interest rate targets
- Japan's economy heading toward recovery but not fast enough
- Japan's economy likely to recover as a trend
- risks to Japan's economic outlook skewed to downside
- downside risk to consumption heightening
- exports likely to increase as a trend for time being
- downward pressure on Japan prices easing but inflation far from accelerating toward BOJ's 2% target
- Japan's economy lacking momentum to push up inflation toward 2% target
