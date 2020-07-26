BOJ: Must watch impact of pandemic on the economy

Bank of Japan July meeting summary

Japan's economy likely to improve in latter half of this year but must watch impact pandemic has on inflation, growth expectations

timing of Japan's economic recovery may be delayed further if coronavirus infection numbers rise again

if impact of pandemic is prolonged, it could lead to job losses, may discourage households and firms from boosting spending

must scrutinise second-round effect of pandemic on prices, such as impact on inflation expectations, companies' price-setting behaviour

BOJ's priority for time being must be on easing corporate funding strains

While maintaining current monetary policy the BOJ must be vigilant to risk companies are facing solvency problems



I don't see much of surprise in those above.