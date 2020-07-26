BOJ: Must watch impact of pandemic on the economy
Bank of Japan July meeting summary
- Japan's economy likely to improve in latter half of this year but must watch impact pandemic has on inflation, growth expectations
- timing of Japan's economic recovery may be delayed further if coronavirus infection numbers rise again
- if impact of pandemic is prolonged, it could lead to job losses, may discourage households and firms from boosting spending
- must scrutinise second-round effect of pandemic on prices, such as impact on inflation expectations, companies' price-setting behaviour
- BOJ's priority for time being must be on easing corporate funding strains
- While maintaining current monetary policy the BOJ must be vigilant to risk companies are facing solvency problems
I don't see much of surprise in those above.