BOJ policy board member says BOJ will control rates to prevent collapse in Japan's finances

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

It tends to make me nervous when central bankers answer a question no one is actually asking right now.

Anyway, Bank of Japan board member Adaci, reported in the Japanese press (Mainichi)
  • BOJ will control interest rates, avoid one-sided rises to prevent collapse in Japan's finances 
  • too early for any talk of fiscal discipline, now is the time to ramp up fiscal spending
  • the priority now is to avoid destabilising of Japan's financial system

  
