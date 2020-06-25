BOJ policy board member says BOJ will control rates to prevent collapse in Japan's finances
It tends to make me nervous when central bankers answer a question no one is actually asking right now.
Anyway, Bank of Japan board member Adaci, reported in the Japanese press (Mainichi)
- BOJ will control interest rates, avoid one-sided rises to prevent collapse in Japan's finances
- too early for any talk of fiscal discipline, now is the time to ramp up fiscal spending
- the priority now is to avoid destabilising of Japan's financial system