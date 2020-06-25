BOJ policy board member says BOJ will control rates to prevent collapse in Japan's finances

It tends to make me nervous when central bankers answer a question no one is actually asking right now.

Anyway, Bank of Japan board member Adaci, reported in the Japanese press (Mainichi)

BOJ will control interest rates, avoid one-sided rises to prevent collapse in Japan's finances

too early for any talk of fiscal discipline, now is the time to ramp up fiscal spending

the priority now is to avoid destabilising of Japan's financial system









