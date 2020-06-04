BOJ has no plans to buy municipal bonds for now

Takeshi Kato, head of the BOJ's monetary affairs department, remarks





"We're able to provide ample funds to the market with our purchases of JGB."





This is a similar remark to that of BOJ governor Kuroda last month , so the current stance looks to be continuing - for now at least. But the hoarding continues though..









Kato remarks to parliament that the BOJ does not see the need now to add municipal bonds to a list of assets it purchases to inject liquidity into the financial system: