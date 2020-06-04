BOJ has no plans to buy municipal bonds for now

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Takeshi Kato, head of the BOJ's monetary affairs department, remarks

Kato remarks to parliament that the BOJ does not see the need now to add municipal bonds to a list of assets it purchases to inject liquidity into the financial system:

"We're able to provide ample funds to the market with our purchases of JGB."

This is a similar remark to that of BOJ governor Kuroda last month, so the current stance looks to be continuing - for now at least. But the hoarding continues though..

