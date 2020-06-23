BOJ 'Summary of Opinions': Prolonged negative impact of virus on economy looks unavoidable

Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from its June 2020 meeting.





Headlines via Reuters

Japan's economy under pressure from virus fallout but showing some signs of bottoming out

prolonged negative impact from pandemic on global growth, japan economy, looks unavoidable

delay in economic recovery could destabilise markets, potentially hurt financial system

hard to project inflation approaching boj's 2% target in foreseeable future

if slump in consumer inflation is prolonged, it could affect inflation expectations

must guard against risk of japan returning to deflation as pandemic hitting broad sectors of economy

BOJ's current monetary easing framework is flexible one that can respond to various changes in economic developments

BOJ has laid out sufficient schemes to respond to pandemic fallout, it can carefully examine the effects for time being

must respond quickly if need arises to take additional policy measures

must use all available tools boldly under current policy framework to protect businesses, jobs, market stability







We just had some data out of Japan also, this:









None of this is likely to move yen too much. Yen had a solid rise overnight. There is discussion about that it was related to the Softbank sale of TMobile shares. Be wary of this explanation, the news of the sale has been in markets for weeks and deals such as this are hedged ahead of time, mostly. No one is going to get a bonus if they say "OK, let's make sure we tell everyone in the market we've sold the shares and now we need to sell a few billion USD/JPY".











