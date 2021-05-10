BoJ Summary of Opinions (April monetary policy meeting)
Bank of Japan says that while the economy is picking up risks from a resurgence in COVID-19 remain and continue to warrant attention
- Japan's economy is likely to recover mainly on external demand, but the outlook remains highly uncertain
- economy may see a sustained recovery once the pandemic subsides with households accumluating savings and deposits .... economy to benefit from unleashing pent-up demand
- risks to Japan's economy remain skewed to the downside due to uncertainty over pandemic fallout
- global economic recovery remains uneven, also faces risks such as peak-out in growth, premature withdrawal of policy support
- must be vigilant to chance of incidents similar to collapse of US family office
- price falls among companies to draw in demand not broadening, inflation likely to gradually accelerate as economy improves
- inflationary pressure lacks strength in japan
- BOJ must focus on pandemic impact response as service sector remains under downward pressure
Full text
---
At the April meeting the major planks of policy were left unchanged:
- short-term interest target kept at -0.1%
- 10 year JGB yield target remains around 0%
- ETF buy cap stays at 12tln yen
Link here if you are after the background info to today's 'Summary' from the Bank":