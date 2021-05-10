BoJ Summary of Opinions (April monetary policy meeting)

---

At the April meeting the major planks of policy were left unchanged:

short-term interest target kept at -0.1%

10 year JGB yield target remains around 0%

ETF buy cap stays at 12tln yen The BOJ did nudge its forecasts for economic growth higher.





