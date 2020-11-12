BOJ's Adachi: Cannot rule out the risk of increase in bankruptcies, business closures
Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Adachi with some warning words.
- monetary policy has a bigger role to play in offering safety net to those affected by covid-19, rather than directly supporting structural reforms
- maintaining accommodative monetary policy will help normalise economic activity, achieve BOJ's price target in medium- to long-term horizon
- no big problem seen in corporate funding now but outlook highly uncertain
- if pace of economic recovery is much slower than expected, cannot rule out risk of increase in corporate bankruptcies, business closures