BOJ's Amamiya: BOJ able to control long-term yields because of bond-buying operations

Comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya





Will need to support the economy, achieve 2% inflation target

YCC has affected bond market functions, many of which have shown deterioration

Important to balance market function and to control yields

There is room to make some tweaks

Fed's current inflation strategy is in line with that of the BOJ I don't think there is much argument with the headline comment. I mean when you own more than two-thirds of the JGB market, control isn't much of an issue rightfully.





But his other remarks suggest that they may be open to more flexibility moving forward but we'll see whether or not they will tweak things in the upcoming review this month.