BOJ's Harada: Bold stimulus has helped improve Japan's finance
Comments from BOJ board member Harada
- Bold stimulus has helped improve Japan's economy
It's a bit premature to take a victory lap for the BOJ's policies.
More:
- We must wait for prices and interest rates to rise by continuing current easing policy
- Bank's trouble stemming from structural factors, not low interest rates
- If rates were hiked, that would diminish lending demand and cause price declines
- Low rates help improve employment and productivity