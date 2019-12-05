BOJ's Harada: Bold stimulus has helped improve Japan's finance

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from BOJ board member Harada

  • Bold stimulus has helped improve Japan's economy
It's a bit premature to take a victory lap for the BOJ's policies.

  • We must wait for prices and interest rates to rise by continuing current easing policy
  • Bank's trouble stemming from structural factors, not low interest rates
  • If rates were hiked, that would diminish lending demand and cause price declines
  • Low rates help improve employment and productivity
