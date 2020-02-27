BOJ's Kataoka: Bank of Japan is ready to ease further if needed

Kataoka is a BOJ monetary Policy Board member. Even on the BOJ board he stands out as a dove!

He has been a dissenter in favour of further easing. Dovish comments from a dave, so not much yen response.





Comments:

BOJ is ready to ease without hesitation if needed

BOJ must deepen negative rate to make shape of yield curve more accommodative

BOJ must strengthen its commitment on easy policy to be more effective in heightening inflation expectations

one idea is for BOJ to promise to act if underlying inflation deviates from a certain range from its 2% target

Japan has yet to completely emerge from low growth, low inflation and low interest rate environment

My belief is that it is very important for govt, BOJ to coordinate on policy in sustained manner to end low growth, low inflation

Stimulus effect on economy will be maximized if flexible fiscal policy is accompanied by bold, further monetary easing

Room for BOJ to review its monetary policy framework, re-examine effect of its policy



