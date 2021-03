BOJ's Kataoka: BOJ must respond flexibly if Japanese yields keep rising

Further comments by Kataoka

But conditions have not reached that stage yet

Yield target should be managed within 0.20% band

Recent rise in US yields partly reflect hopes for fiscal policy, vaccine rollouts











For some context on his remarks, the BOJ has a yields target at 0% but will allow a fluctuation of 0.20% up or down within that target at any given time.

This reaffirms the report from earlier in the week here . Since spiking to a five-year high at the end of last week, Japanese yields have settled a little lower this week but with the BOJ owning more than 2/3 of JGBs, what else can you expect no?