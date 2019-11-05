BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ can cut rates, ramp up asset buying and accelerate monetary expansion if needed
Comments from the BOJ leader
- No change to our view we can combine, enhance easing tools depending on economic and price developments
- BOJ will guide monetary policy without preconception looking carefully at various risks
- New forward guidance reflects its stance of guiding policy with more focus on chance of future easing
- Expects pickup in overseas economies to be delayed by around six months compared with previous projection
- Don't expect overseas growth to slow further
- Must remain vigilant to downside risks
- Must be vigilant to fact financial markets are becoming more sensitive to risks
- Must carefully watch how sales tax hike affects consumer sentiment
That's not exactly sunshine and roses but it's not exactly new either.