BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ can cut rates, ramp up asset buying and accelerate monetary expansion if needed

No change to our view we can combine, enhance easing tools depending on economic and price developments

BOJ will guide monetary policy without preconception looking carefully at various risks

New forward guidance reflects its stance of guiding policy with more focus on chance of future easing

Expects pickup in overseas economies to be delayed by around six months compared with previous projection

Don't expect overseas growth to slow further

Must remain vigilant to downside risks

Must be vigilant to fact financial markets are becoming more sensitive to risks

Must carefully watch how sales tax hike affects consumer sentiment



That's not exactly sunshine and roses but it's not exactly new either.

