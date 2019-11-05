BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ can cut rates, ramp up asset buying and accelerate monetary expansion if needed

  • No change to our view we can combine, enhance easing tools depending on economic and price developments
  • BOJ will guide monetary policy without preconception looking carefully at various risks
  • New forward guidance reflects its stance of guiding policy with more focus on chance of future easing
  • Expects pickup in overseas economies to be delayed by around six months compared with previous projection
  • Don't expect overseas growth to slow further
  • Must remain vigilant to downside risks
  • Must be vigilant to fact financial markets are becoming more sensitive to risks
  • Must carefully watch how sales tax hike affects consumer sentiment
That's not exactly sunshine and roses but it's not exactly new either.

