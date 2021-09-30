BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ will not hesitate to ease policy further if necessary

The typical remarks by Kuroda

Kuroda
  • Japan economy picking up as a trend, but still in severe situation
  • Exports, output are being affected by supply constraints
  • Consumption continues to stagnate at low levels
  • Pace of recovery in consumption depends on pandemic developments
Nothing new here from Kuroda as the BOJ is pretty much stuck in terms of progress considering that with or without the pandemic, they are left with little options to work with in trying to get inflation sustainably back towards 2%.

