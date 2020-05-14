BOJ's Kuroda: It is not necessary to cut rates further now
Further comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, on the day
- But there is still room to cut rates further if needed
- BOJ will not hesitate to ease further if needed
- BOJ would purchase any amount of JGBs for yield curve control
- BOJ has many tools, measures to deploy if needed
- Does not think that price target will be met soon
- BOJ may have to continue easing in the coming years
- Does not see Japanese economy falling back into deflation
- Financial system remains stable
Again, nothing out of the ordinary with the remarks by Kuroda above. The BOJ will continue to keep reiterating the same mantra while hoarding more and more assets in order to stabilise the market and try to deliver on their mandate.