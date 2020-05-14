BOJ's Kuroda: It is not necessary to cut rates further now

Further comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, on the day





But there is still room to cut rates further if needed

BOJ will not hesitate to ease further if needed

BOJ would purchase any amount of JGBs for yield curve control

BOJ has many tools, measures to deploy if needed

Does not think that price target will be met soon

BOJ may have to continue easing in the coming years

Does not see Japanese economy falling back into deflation

Financial system remains stable

Again, nothing out of the ordinary with the remarks by Kuroda above. The BOJ will continue to keep reiterating the same mantra while hoarding more and more assets in order to stabilise the market and try to deliver on their mandate.




