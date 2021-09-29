BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese consumption is still very weak
Kuroda on a panel with Powell, Bailey and Lagarde
- Economy should reach level seen before pandemic at the end of this year or early in 2022
- Corporate situation is improved and that has translated into a firm pickup in capex
- Notes that CPI pushed down by 1 pp alone by cell phone price drop
- Core inflation is better
- Japanese recovery is slower than US or Europe
- Acceleration in CPI is unlikely
- In the next few months, the supply chain pressure will be somewhat reduced
- Supply is having trouble keeping up with the rapid pace of demand
- Says he doesn't think there's going to be a big financial crisis emanating from China
We will be getting many headlines from this panel over the next hour.