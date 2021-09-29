BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese consumption is still very weak

Economy should reach level seen before pandemic at the end of this year or early in 2022

Corporate situation is improved and that has translated into a firm pickup in capex

Notes that CPI pushed down by 1 pp alone by cell phone price drop

Core inflation is better

Japanese recovery is slower than US or Europe

Acceleration in CPI is unlikely

In the next few months, the supply chain pressure will be somewhat reduced

Supply is having trouble keeping up with the rapid pace of demand

Says he doesn't think there's going to be a big financial crisis emanating from China



