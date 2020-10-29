BOJ's Kuroda: Ready to ease monetary policy without hesitation if needed

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, comments in his press conference





Risks are skewed to the downside for both the economy, prices

Uncertainty is quite high for the economic outlook

The strain in global financial markets has eased somewhat

But still sees some nervousness in markets

BOJ virus measures are having an impact

The typical stuff from Kuroda after the BOJ kept policy unchanged earlier today here . He adds that the BOJ will extend its virus measures beyond the March 2021 deadline if it needs to, and that will likely be the case I reckon.





There isn't much of anything new from Kuroda and I expect the rest of his press conference to continue to reaffirm similar points to what we have heard in the past.





So, carry on as you will. For USD/JPY, just be mindful of large expiries between 104.00 ($1.8 bil today, $1.4 bil tomorrow) and 104.50 ($2.4 bil tomorrow) over the next two days. That could well keep price action anchored ahead of the weekend.



