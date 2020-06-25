BOJ's Kuroda reiterates the Bank will maintain stability in Japan's financial markets

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speech, text published by the BOJ


  • Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on countries all over the world, and Japan is no exception
  • Japan's economy is likely to remain in a severe situation for the time being
  •  as the impact of covid-19 wanes globally in the second half of the year, Japan's economy is likely to improve
  • there is a risk that the second-round effects of covid-19 may push down Japan's economy considerably
  • it is essential to maintain Japan's financial system stability and accommodative financial conditions
  • among key points for BOJ ahead is whether firms' and households' growth expectations will decline and lead to cautious attitudes toward spending
  • Japan's financial system has maintained stability on the whole, and the lending stance of financial institutions has been active
  • BOJ will continue to support financing mainly of firms and to maintain stability in financial markets


