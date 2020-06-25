Coming Up!
BOJ's Kuroda reiterates the Bank will maintain stability in Japan's financial markets
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speech, text published by the BOJ
-
Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on countries all over the world, and Japan is no exception
- Japan's economy is likely to remain in a severe situation for the time being
- as the impact of covid-19 wanes globally in the second half of the year, Japan's economy is likely to improve
- there is a risk that the second-round effects of covid-19 may push down Japan's economy considerably
- it is essential to maintain Japan's financial system stability and accommodative financial conditions
- among key points for BOJ ahead is whether firms' and households' growth expectations will decline and lead to cautious attitudes toward spending
- Japan's financial system has maintained stability on the whole, and the lending stance of financial institutions has been active
- BOJ will continue to support financing mainly of firms and to maintain stability in financial markets
