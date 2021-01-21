BOJ's Kuroda: Will not hesitate to ease further if needed

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, begins his press conference

Kuroda
  • Watching the impact of the coronavirus closely
  • Economic improvement to only be moderate
  • Downward pressure rising on the services sector
  • Inflation expected to stay negative for the time being, will eventually start rising
  • BOJ will continue efforts to support market stability
  • Downward pressure has increased after state of emergency measures
There isn't anything too significant from Kuroda's remarks above. He is mostly just reiterating the BOJ's current stance with a few trivial comments about the economy. In case you missed it, the central bank kept policy unchanged earlier in the day here.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose