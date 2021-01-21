BOJ's Kuroda: Will not hesitate to ease further if needed
BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, begins his press conference
- Watching the impact of the coronavirus closely
- Economic improvement to only be moderate
- Downward pressure rising on the services sector
- Inflation expected to stay negative for the time being, will eventually start rising
- BOJ will continue efforts to support market stability
- Downward pressure has increased after state of emergency measures
There isn't anything too significant from Kuroda's remarks above. He is mostly just reiterating the BOJ's current stance with a few trivial comments about the economy. In case you missed it, the central bank kept policy unchanged earlier in the day here.